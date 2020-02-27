Nick Wright: Joel Embiid’s injury is massively disappointing for the 76ers
Video Details
Nick Wright is joined by Antoine Walker and Kevin Wildes to discus Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who exited the game vs Cleveland Cavaliers with a sprained shoulder. Nick explains why this injury is so unfortunate for Philly, who ha already lost Ben Simmons to a back injury.
