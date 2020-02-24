Vince Goodwill believes Kawhi Leonard is a better closer than LeBron James

Nick makes the case that Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James is the best closer in the NBA after his game winning shot against the Boston Celtics Sunday night. Vince Goodwill disagrees, and tell Nick that Clippers' player Kawhi Leonard is a better closer than LeBron, and is the best closer in the NBA this season.

