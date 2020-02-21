Chris Broussard favors the Clippers over the Lakers in a 7-game series
Video Details
Chris Broussard agrees with NBA legend Magic Johnson, who recently predicted that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers will meet in the Western Conference, and that in a 7-game series, the Clippers would come out on top. Chris details why he believes the Clippers have more depth on their team, but thinks the Lakers still have a chance if Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominate the series
