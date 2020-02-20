Chris Broussard: Kevin Durant needs a championship with Nets to cement his legacy
Video Details
Chris Broussard reacts to a recent Kevin Durant interview where he was asked if he felt he could win a championship without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. KD wisely evaded the question, but Chris tells Doug why he thinks joining an already great team like the Golden State Warriors to win a title won't be as impressive as going to a team like the Brooklyn Nets and winning the championship there. A win like that could cement KD as one of the top 10 players in the NBA.
