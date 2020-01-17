Nick Wright does not believe the Titans will be a threat to the Chiefs for AFC Championship Game

Video Details

With the AFC Championship Game approaching, Nick Wright and Chris Canty discuss whether the Tennessee Titans have any chance of victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick explains that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the healthiest he's ever been this season, and this Chiefs team is the best team in the NFL. Hear why he doesn't see a way for the Titans to pull this one off.

