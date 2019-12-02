Nick Wright: If Chiefs defense can just play average, they can 100 percent go to & win the Super Bowl
Nick Wright recaps the Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup and explains why the Chiefs impressive win proves they could win the Super Bowl.
