Greg Jennings thinks 49ers have the edge but Packers are going to win on Sunday
-
Greg Jennings previews the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 12 Sunday night matchup and explains why he believes the Packers will win the game despite the 49ers home field advantage.
