Nick Wright thinks Aaron Rodgers & Christian McCaffrey are nipping at Russell Wilson’s heels for MVP
Nick Wright talks about Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and explains why one of them will assert themselves as being just behind Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the MVP race.
