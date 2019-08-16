Cris Carter: Carson Wentz is the prototype athlete that you’d want
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC East
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Cris Carter agrees with a NFL scout’s comment that Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz can be on the level of Patrick Mahomes as the future of the QB position. Cris insists there are not 10 more talented quarterbacks than Wentz in the NFL.
