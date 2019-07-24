Cris Carter: Odell Beckham is ready to have his best season on a winning team
Cris Carter discusses expectations for Odell Beckham Jr. in his first season with the Cleveland Browns. CC explains why he thinks OBJ is mentally and physically ready to have his best season.
