Sarah Kustok: Kawhi – PG duo make Clippers the best team in the NBA
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Pacific
- Paul George
- Sarah Kustok
- West
- West
-
Sarah Kustok believes the Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites to win the NBA title after signing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618