Nick Wright lays out goals for Kyrie in Brooklyn to compete without KD in year one
Nick Wright ranks the Brooklyn Nets one of the top teams in the East after the addition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But, can Kyrie and the Nets compete without KD in year one? Hear Nick's list of goals for Kyrie heading into his first season with the Nets.
