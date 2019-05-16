Nick Wright strongly believes it would be ‘ridiculous and foolish’ for Zion to return to Duke
Video Details
Nick Wright discusses the report that Zion Williamson should consider returning to Duke after the New Orleans Pelicans won the top NBA Draft lottery pick. Hear why Nick thinks this is ridiculous and would set Zion back.
