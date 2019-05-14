Chris Broussard: This draft lottery is ‘huge’ for the Knicks’ future
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins today's show ahead of the NBA Draft lottery. Hear what Broussard had to say about Zion Williamson and the New York Knicks' future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618