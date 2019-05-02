Who has the edge in Game 3 between Raptors and Sixers? Antoine Walker weighs in
Antoine Walker joins the show to preview Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 3. Hear why Antoine thinks Kawhi Leonard and Raptors have the edge to win the series against the Sixers. Do you agree with Antoine?
