Joel Klatt lists 4 teams that got the best value for their first-round selection in 2019 NFL Draft
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Story of the Day
-
Joel Klatt joins today's show to recap the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Klatt explains why the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers all had the best first round in the draft.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618