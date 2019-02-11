Cris Carter on Paul George: ‘He’s the best dual player in the NBA’
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the NBA on today's show. Hear Cris make the case why Paul George is an First Team All-NBA player at this point in the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618