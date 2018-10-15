Nick Wright is still confident Patrick Mahomes is the next great QB in the AFC
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter recap New England Patriots 43-40 win over Kansas City Chiefs. Hear why Nick is still confident Patrick Mahomes is the next great QB in the AFC.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices