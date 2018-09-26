- Patrick Robinson's a really good player. Last season, voted by "Pro Football Focus" one of the best slot cornerbacks that we have. And when you start evaluating secondaries now, you can't evaluate an NFL defensive backfield secondary without evaluating who their nickel-- that means their fifth defensive back-- and who their dime players are. Because NFL teams are playing-- over 60% of the time, they're playing nickel.

So you need someone like Patrick Robinson, guys that are tweeners. He's not necessarily the best corner outside. He couldn't play safety, but he's somewhere in between. Because they can guard tight ends, they can guard running backs, and occasionally, they can guard wide receivers in the slot. So it's very, very useful position now in the NFL, far more popular now and necessary than at any other time. A lot like the slot receiver is a necessary evil for all teams.

Drew Brees is one of the few guys, though, that I believe that they can do it. I spent a lot of time, because I covered this game, spent time with Dennis Allen, the defensive coordinator. And he's concerned. He's not only concerned about their injuries, but he's concerned about the overall maturity in the defensive backfield of the Saints.

He doesn't mind giving up some yardage. But you can't give up the big chunk plays and the touchdown passes that they have given up. Like, it's been ridiculous, the number of passes over 35 yards I think five games in a row.

NICK WRIGHT: Six now.

- Six, going back to even last season.

NICK WRIGHT: Yep.

- Six games in a row that they keep giving up, not only big plays, but big plays that are scoring plays. So Drew Brees, though, is playing at a level that I haven't seen many quarterbacks play yet. He's so accurate with the football, him and Sean Payton being in sync. And the Kamara, Michael Thomas combination, coming out of the backfield, throwing the ball down the field, I believe it's a special combination. And the NFL is gonna have to get used to them and try to take them out of the game if they're gonna have success against the Saints.

- Brees is having the best start to a season he's ever had. And this is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever we're talking about. The problem for the Saints is, their pass defense has been so bad they are turning every quarterback they play into Drew Brees.

CRIS CARTER: Hm.

- So they don't-- their defense has been so bad this year, they don't have an edge at the quarterback position, because their defense is allowing the other guy to be Drew Brees.

- So if we do, like, a "Tale of the Tape"--

- A "Tale of the Tape," I got it. Brees, eight touchdowns, 0 picks, their opponents, 10 touchdowns, 1 pick. Passer rating for Brees 122, opponents, 141.

- Whoa.

- They're allowing--

- And they have a game in there with Tyrod Taylor playing in there.

NICK WRIGHT: Yes, absolutely right. They're allowing 11 yards per pass attempt, not per pass completion, per pass attempt. The Saints pass defense numbers are horrifying. They have faced the fourth fewest total passes, but given up the fourth most yards. 36% of pass attempts against the Saints have gone for at least 15 yards. One out of three is going for a big play.

Like, it is back to, unfortunately, early on, same old Saints. Which is, Brees is awesome. We've got good weapons, I think because of Thomas and when Ingram comes back, and Kamara, maybe some of the best weapons he's had. But they're gonna have to go score 35 to have a shot in these games until something changes defensively.