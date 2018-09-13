Nick Wright discusses what Aaron Rodgers’ knee sprain means for Packers Week 2
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk Aaron Rodgers on today's show. Hear what Nick thinks about Rodgers heading into Sunday's Week 2 matchup against Minnesota Vikings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices