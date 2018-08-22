The King’s Men: Nick Wright and Cris Carter agree some of the young Lakers will struggle to play with LeBron
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to LeBron James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Channing Frye saying the young Los Angeles Lakers players are in store for a 'reality check' playing with King James.
