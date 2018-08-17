- Coach Mangini mentioned he's going to be meeting with a lot of different people in the organization at a lot of different levels. And then also, once the player leaves, you have a meeting with all those people collectively. Because what Nick sees, what you see, what coaches see is going to be totally different than what I see. And I believe that John Dorsey is going to get the input of-- people don't think, but the people who work in the cafeteria, oh, they're important. Who are the people who picked him up at the airport? They're important to see what was his attitude when they picked him up. I took him down to the equipment room. How did he act down there? Did he demand a certain number? All these things become very, very important when you're trying to establish a foundation of who you're going to be as the Cleveland Browns.

- Go ahead.

- Chris makes us a great point. When you're the head coach, or you're the GM, or you're the owner, the self that you get is so different than who it was. And I remember when I first started out, and I was working as a ball boy in my first job. I saw the truth in the locker room. I saw exactly how guys were. Now, how they projected themselves to the coaching staff and everybody else-- totally different. So you want the trainer, the equipment guy, the strength coach-- those people give you insight into who that person is.

- If Dez is not signed by Cleveland, I don't see a way he's on a week-one roster barring-- on a week-one roster. Because think about the stuff-- think about what Cleveland, because of-- John Dorsey is almost his MO and how-- he doesn't-- listen, John Dorsey has a history of being OK with edge players, guys with more off-the-field baggage than Dez for sure. Also, John Dorsey didn't mind-- I think you would have-- if you were running a team, and you tried consistently to contact a player, and he won't answer the phone calls, and he's not the top-of-the-market guy, I don't think you say-- you tell me if I'm wrong-- I don't think you say at a press conference, he won't answer my calls. I think you just stop making the phone calls, and he is crossed off the list. We can move on. John Dorsey didn't mind that.

Cleveland also is a team that, of all the teams in the league right now, thought they were in one position receiver-wise and now are in a totally different one. They thought they had Josh Gordon. He still hasn't shown up. They had first-round pick Corey Coleman. He's gone for a future seventh. We don't know if Antonio Calloway is going to be punished by the league for the arrest last week.

So for all those reasons, if the Browns, after meeting with him as well-- that's the other thing here-- if, after meeting with the Browns, they pass on him, that's more intel the league has across-- so what is going on with Dez Bryant? I'm not saying he won't play in the league this year. But the reason I'm mentioning week 1 is week 1, his salary becomes guaranteed for the season. He's a vested veteran. And so for all those reasons, Dez is playing a dangerous game. And I think he's going to-- no matter what happens in the offseason, he's going to look back on that Baltimore offer and say, the hell was I thinking. How did I not take the bird in the hand there?