Nick Wright on the Cavs resigning Kevin Love
Video Details
In his conversation surrounding Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers signing Kevin Love to a 4-year extension, Nick Wright and Cris Carter explains why it's not a good long-term decision for the Cavs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices