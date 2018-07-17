Nick Wright reveals why a two-team trade deal for Kawhi is unlikely
In his conversation on the San Antonio Spurs officially able to offer Kawhi Leonard a max contract, Nick Wright reveals to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he thinks taking the max deal is Kawhi's best offer. Plus, Nick explains why a two team deal seems unlikely.
