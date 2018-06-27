Chris Broussard details why James Harden may not want LeBron to join the Houston Rockets
Chris Broussard joins Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First to discuss the chance LeBron James joins James Harden and Chris Paul on the Houston Rockets. Chris Broussard questions if Harden wants LeBron to join his team.
