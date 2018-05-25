Nick Wright reveals how the Rockets defeated the Warriors in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead
Video Details
- Chris Paul
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Kevin Durant
- NBA
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, Nick Wright outlines how James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets were able to take down Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 5. Will CP3 and The Beard dethrone the champs in Game 6 to win the West?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices