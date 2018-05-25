Nick Wright reveals how the Rockets defeated the Warriors in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead

Video Details

In his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, Nick Wright outlines how James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets were able to take down Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 5. Will CP3 and The Beard dethrone the champs in Game 6 to win the West?

