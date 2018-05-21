Nick Wright reveals why Steph Curry’s stellar night in Warriors’ Game 3 win was so crucial for Golden State
In his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals between Golden State and the Houston Rockets, Nick Wright reveals why Steph Curry's stellar 35-point night was so crucial for the Warriors in the their game-three win. Will Harden and CP3 be able to bounce back in Game 4?
