NICK WRGHT: So skepticism about if Boston is a team-- that forget making the NBA finals-- if Boston is a team that we think can even make the Eastern Conference Finals, that skepticism is well-founded. And beating the Pistons, Knicks, Grizzlies, and Hornets does not change-- I'm sorry-- does not change my opinion on this, OK? Just to be totally transparent here, those four teams are a combined 45 games under 500.

It was a great win last night. Kyrie was spectacular throughout the three-quarters he played. He didn't even have to play in the fourth quarter. But the reason people jumped on the Celtics bandwagon despite losing Gordon Hayward was they had two young guys, a rookie and a second-year player who were playing like stars the first three months of the year, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum, the first three months of the year, was shooting 51% from the field and 47% from three. In 2018, the last two months, 42% from the field, 36% from three. Jaylen Brown was shooting 45%, and I'm sorry, 48% and 41%. It's now down to 43 and 32.

So there are two wing guys. There are two great young forwards. Both have seen their field goal percentage and three-point percentage drop about 10 points from the first three months, last two months. What does that mean. It means it's all on Kyrie.

And against the better teams, Kyrie won't be enough, as great as he's been. You mentioned earlier, he might be fourth or fifth in the MVP voting. Kyrie has been outstanding. But that's why there's skepticism. The Celtics do not have a good enough on offense, in my eyes, to be a serious contender for the championship just in the East. So no, this four-game winning streak doesn't change my opinion.