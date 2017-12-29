Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I don't think they're overreacting to it because it looked a lot like the worse case for the Rockets, which is the inability to hold late leads, James Harden going from, like, the one-- the best player in the west, maybe the best player, or the MVP of the league through 44 minutes, to just what's going on in the final four minutes. But it wasn't just Chris Paul that was out. Clint Capela, their best defensive player, was out. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, one of their other best defensive players-- he was out and Chris Paul.

And the reason Chris Paul makes this team so potentially special is because latent games, he's not going to do what James Harden did. It flatly-- forget the inbounds passes. We know Chris Paul would have gotten the ball-- would've gotten in the ball in-bounded. He wouldn't have been the one throwing it, but he would have gotten open. But just the late game execution where the Rockets are just dribble, dribble, dribble, step back three, trying to grind the clock away, Chris Paul would-- that would not have happened with him out there, which is what they're relying on Chris Paul to be healthy in the postseason four.