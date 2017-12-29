Nick Wright explains why Houston may have a problem without CP3
Nick Wright explains to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why the Houston Rockets need a healthy Chris Paul to return after the Rockets dropped a 26-point lead to the Boston Celtics last night.
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Chris Paul
- East
- East
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- NBA
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
- I don't think they're overreacting to it because it looked a lot like the worse case for the Rockets, which is the inability to hold late leads, James Harden going from, like, the one-- the best player in the west, maybe the best player, or the MVP of the league through 44 minutes, to just what's going on in the final four minutes. But it wasn't just Chris Paul that was out. Clint Capela, their best defensive player, was out. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, one of their other best defensive players-- he was out and Chris Paul.
And the reason Chris Paul makes this team so potentially special is because latent games, he's not going to do what James Harden did. It flatly-- forget the inbounds passes. We know Chris Paul would have gotten the ball-- would've gotten in the ball in-bounded. He wouldn't have been the one throwing it, but he would have gotten open. But just the late game execution where the Rockets are just dribble, dribble, dribble, step back three, trying to grind the clock away, Chris Paul would-- that would not have happened with him out there, which is what they're relying on Chris Paul to be healthy in the postseason four.
More First Things First Videos
Cam Newton needs to be more consistent for the Panthers to be a contender in the playoffs
5 hours ago
Nick Wright explains why Houston may have a problem without CP3
9 hours ago
Does Gurley deserve serious MVP consideration over Brady?
1 day ago
Cris Carter reacts to LeBron’s frustration with NBA officiating
1 day ago
Chris Broussard : ‘Russell Westbrook is a winner, and OKC can scare Golden State’
1 day ago
Nick Wright: Los Angeles Rams are the “scariest and the best team” in the NFC
2 days ago