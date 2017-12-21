Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- And it speaks to what CC was saying before the six week stretch.

- Yes!

- Which is consistency is the issue with Cam. There is no rhyme or reason, it would seem, if Cam's going to play well or not. Now I will say what is true, not only can they win when he doesn't play well, but when he plays great, the four games this year where he's had a 120 plus quarterback rating, they're 4 and 0, including wins against New England, Detroit, Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. So, three wins against really good teams.

- Yes.

- To answer the question, are the Panthers the best team in the NFC when you get the good version of Cam? With Carson Wentz injured, I believe the answer to that question is yes. They have all-- the last six weeks, they have one of the top rushing attacks in the league. The defense is a weird one. It's kind of like the bizarro Pats defense recently, where they're allowing more points but not many yards. So they need to button up the defense as far as red zone defense points allowed. They're not forcing quite enough turnovers. That's maybe one of the reasons why--

- And turning the ball over.

- Right. And that-- and that is on Cam typically. Not always, but typically. But, we were talking with Baron Davis, actually. Off the air. We asked him, you know, since he lives in Los Angeles, he says he likes the Rams now that they're down there. And I said the Rams A plus game might be the best A plus game all three phases of any team in the league. I feel like Carolina's on that list.

Now Carolina, the reason people don't want to believe in them, is you don't know if you're getting an A plus or a C minus game. But if the Panthers play a game where they are hitting on all phases. Their kicker's only missed one kick all year. We know the talent they have on defense. And when Cam is making his receivers better than they should be, that's a super dangerous team.