NICK WRIGHT: And every team, by the way, is going to do what Chris described.

CHRIS CARTER: Yes.

NICK WRIGHT: So then it's about are the people in charge smart, smarter than the average coach, worse than the average coach? That's where, because nobody is adding players, coaching can really start to pay dividends this time of year when it comes to adjustments.

CHRIS CARTER: Good point.

NICK WRIGHT: And that is why, even though I am the resident, I guess, Patriots and Eagles skeptic on the set, for this question, I think the answer is clearly New England.

One thing we've talked about is my skepticism of Philly. We have not discussed, hardly at all, is Doug Pederson. And I think Doug Pederson has been somewhat unfairly maligned, partially-- from being totally honest, because of how he looks.

I think people kind of think he looks-- he and Ben McAdoo both became head coaches at the same time. Everyone was like, these two new head coaches, NFC's funny haircuts, kind of look different than the average coach. And they didn't really give him credit for how he came up in the NFL.

Now, I'm not saying I think Doug Pederson is a great coach, but I'm not here to dump on Doug Pederson. I'm agnostic on him, similar to how I was with Carson Wentz at the beginning of the year.

But we know about Bill Belichick. We know that the Patriots will have an edge, coaching-wise, compared to the rest of the league each week and in each week preparing for the upcoming games.

But I think the biggest factor, C.C., about which of these two teams is most likely to get to the Super Bowl or win the Super Bowl, is about the conferences in which they play.

In the AFC, you have three teams that you can make a credible Super Bowl case for-- Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and New England. In the NFC, I believe you have seven teams that you could make a credible Super Bowl case for.

One of those teams isn't going to make the playoffs. Like, you have, in the South, the Panthers and the Falcons. In the West, you have the Rams and the Seahawks. In the East, you have the Cowboys and the Eagles, and in the North, your team, the Minnesota Vikings.

That's seven teams that, if you wanted to sit here and say, make the case. Here's why they're going to the Super Bowl.

CHRIS CARTER: Yeah, if we did a game day tale of the tape.

NICK WRIGHT: Exactly right.

CHRIS CARTER: In the NFC, you would have your more equations or conversations that would work out to-- you know, I think they could beat them.

NICK WRIGHT: Correct.

CHRIS CARTER: You know, I think Dallas can beat them. I think Minnesota might be able to, or you might be able to make a better case for those two.

NICK WRIGHT: If you, Jenna-- if we, today, did a new Super Bowl picks, like we did on the very first day of the show, I bet every single person on this set and every single person that does this for a living, in the AFC, would have either New England, Kansas City, Pittsburgh.

CHRIS CARTER: Yes.

NICK WRIGHT: In the NFC, there would be six or seven teams on the other side of the bracket, when you take everyone's poll. So that's the other thing working against Philly.