Tyron Woodley on Colby Covington: ‘I was going to save this for the press conference, but…’
Video Details
For the first time, UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley tells Kristine Leahy the real reason he's ready to take Colby Covington out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618