The UFC Tonight Crew discuss the Conan Curse | UFC TONIGHT
Video Details
Karyn Bryant, Michael Bisping, and Kenny Florian talk about the Conan curse. If a fighter goes on the Conan O'Brian Show before a big fight they always lose.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices