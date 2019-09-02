The Latest: Rain delaying most matches at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Play is being delayed on all the outside courts at the U.S. Open because of rain.

Tournament officials announced that play would not begin before 12:30 p.m. on any of the outside courts.

So the only match going on at that point was a fourth-round women’s singles meeting between No. 23 Donna Vekic and 26th-seeded Julia Goerges at Louis Armstrong Stadium, which has a retractable roof. Play was scheduled to begin on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the other roofed stadium, at noon with top-ranked Naomi Osaka facing No. 13 Belinda Bencic.