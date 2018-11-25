Noah replaces Chardy with Pouille in Davis Cup final

LILLE, France (AP) — France captain Yannick Noah is sending out Lucas Pouille to face Croatia’s top player Marin Cilic in Sunday’s first reverse singles match of the Davis Cup final in an attempt to keep his team in contention.

France cut Croatia’s lead to 2-1 by winning the doubles on Saturday but Croatia still remains favorite to claim one more point to dethrone the defending champions.

Pouille wrapped up France’s 10th Davis Cup title last year by winning the decisive point against Belgium in the final but did not play for the hosts in Friday’s first singles matches. Noah instead chose Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga but both were thrashed in straight sets on the first day, leaving the Croats on the verge of their second Davis Cup crown.

If Pouille manages to level the tie at 2-2, Borna Coric is set to play against Tsonga in the final reverse singles match.