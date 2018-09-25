Murray reaches 2nd round of Shenzhen Open as Zhang retires

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Shenzhen Open on Tuesday when Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen had to retire in the third set.

Zhang took advantage of Murray’s inconsistent serve to win the second set but started limping in the third and retired when trailing 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-2.

Murray faced 10 break points in the match, saving eight of them. It was his first match since losing in the second round of the U.S. Open last month.

Murray will next face defending champion and top-seeded David Goffin, who received a first-round bye.

Sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada also advanced, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that was suspended for than three hours because of rain.