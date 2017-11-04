Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3

Preds LIVE To Go: Roman Josi had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos

Predators LIVE To Go: Arvidsson, Preds down Kings in OT

Predators LIVE To Go: Arvidsson, Preds down Kings in OT

14 hours ago

Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3

Preds LIVE To Go: Preds Defeat Ducks 5-3

1 day ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Heart breaking loss for the Grizzlies as they fall to the Magic 101-99

3 days ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis suffers first home loss of the season to the Hornets 104-99

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis suffers first home loss of the season to the Hornets 104-99

5 days ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89

7 days ago

Preds LIVE to Go: Rinne stops 43, Preds down Hawks 2-1

Preds LIVE to Go: Rinne stops 43, Preds down Hawks 2-1

8 days ago

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos»