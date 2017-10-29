Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89

Memphis Grizzlies defense and Chandler Parsons we're the key factors to the win over the Houston Rockets 103-89. Parsons would lead the Grizzlies with 24 points that would include 6/8 from 3pt range.

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis suffers first home loss of the season to the Hornets 104-99

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis suffers first home loss of the season to the Hornets 104-99

11 hours ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89

2 days ago

Preds LIVE to Go: Rinne stops 43, Preds down Hawks 2-1

Preds LIVE to Go: Rinne stops 43, Preds down Hawks 2-1

3 days ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis gets the home victory over the Mavericks 96-91

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Memphis gets the home victory over the Mavericks 96-91

4 days ago

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies suffer first loss of the season to the Mavericks 103-94

Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Grizzlies suffer first loss of the season to the Mavericks 103-94

5 days ago

Preds LIVE to GO: Preds fall 3-2 to Calgary in a shootout

Preds LIVE to GO: Preds fall 3-2 to Calgary in a shootout

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Tennessee Videos»