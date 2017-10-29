Grizzlies LIVE to Go: Parsons with a team-high 24 points leads the Grizzlies to victory over the Rockets 103-89
Memphis Grizzlies defense and Chandler Parsons we're the key factors to the win over the Houston Rockets 103-89. Parsons would lead the Grizzlies with 24 points that would include 6/8 from 3pt range.
