FOX Sports Tennessee to televise 71 Predators games during 2019-20 NHL season

NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Nashville Predators, will televise 71 regular season games during the 2019-20 NHL season.

All games televised on the network will also be available on the FOX Sports GO app, and telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Predators LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

The network will hit the ice for its first Predators’ regular season telecast on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage will begin with the one-hour premiere of Saturday Night in Smashville at 6 p.m. CT.

Saturday Night in Smashville pre- and postgame shows will bring the excitement of live television to the heart of downtown Nashville and kickstart the Saturday night party on Broadway. For each Saturday home game, the show will originate from the Bridgestone Arena Plaza and feature fans along with special guest commentators and personalities from sports and entertainment.

The network will also deliver special coverage of the preseason contest between the Predators and Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. CT from Bridgestone Arena.

FOX Sports Tennessee’s fan-favorite team of broadcasters will all return for the 2019-20 season and continue to deliver in-depth Predators coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025), returning for a fourth season. He will be joined by analyst Chris Mason (@cmace30), entering his third season, and Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer), in her third season as rinkside reporter for home games.

Predators LIVE and Saturday Night in Smashville will be hosted by Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley), returning for her sixth season, and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp), entering his 22nd season of Predators telecasts. Predators LIVE will originate from the FOX Sports Tennessee Zone at Bridgestone Arena for all home games. In addition, Rowley will serve as rinkside reporter for away games.

The complete television schedule is attached and local channel listings can be found here.