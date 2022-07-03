United States Football League USFL Championship game: Live postgame No. 1 Ranked Show 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By RJ Young

FOX Sports USFL Writer

CANTON, Ohio — The dust has settled on the USFL championship game, with the Birmingham Stallions topping the Philadelphia Stars in a thriller. But that doesn't mean it's time to call it a night. In fact, we're just getting started.

Make sure you don't go anywhere, as I'm reacting with a live edition of "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young" on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

I'll not only break down the game but will also interview players.

And you can watch it here right after the game:

