United States Football League
USFL Championship game: Live postgame No. 1 Ranked Show USFL Championship game: Live postgame No. 1 Ranked Show
United States Football League

USFL Championship game: Live postgame No. 1 Ranked Show

24 mins ago

By RJ Young
FOX Sports USFL Writer

CANTON, Ohio — The dust has settled on the USFL championship game, with the Birmingham Stallions topping the Philadelphia Stars in a thriller. But that doesn't mean it's time to call it a night. In fact, we're just getting started.

Make sure you don't go anywhere, as I'm reacting with a live edition of "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young" on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

I'll not only break down the game but will also interview players. 

And you can watch it here right after the game:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young, and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
USFL Championship Game odds: Results, lines, picks
United States Football League

USFL Championship Game odds: Results, lines, picks

9 mins ago
USFL Championship: Stallions top Stars in thriller, 33-30
United States Football League

USFL Championship: Stallions top Stars in thriller, 33-30

27 mins ago
USFL Championship Game: Keys for Stallions, Stars
United States Football League

USFL Championship Game: Keys for Stallions, Stars

1 day ago
USFL Championship Game: Hall of Fame is ideal place for finale
United States Football League

USFL Championship Game: Hall of Fame is ideal place for finale

2 days ago
USFL Championship Game: Cookus' sights set on title for Stars
United States Football League

USFL Championship Game: Cookus' sights set on title for Stars

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes