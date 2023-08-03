FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Morocco breaks through, Colombia creates cause for concern Published Aug. 3, 2023 10:02 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continued Thursday, with Morocco (2W-0D-1L) pulling off the 1-0 upset over Colombia (2W-0D-1L) at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

The upset is viewed as one of the biggest in the history of the Women's World Cup. Not just because Morocco entered Thursday's Group G finale as an underdog against Colombia, but also because it knocked Germany out of the tournament, marking the first time that it hasn't advanced to the knockout stage of a Women's World Cup.

Colombia still took home first place in Group G due to goal differential with Morocco finishing in second. So, Colombia will take on Group F runner-up Jamaica while Morocco will face Group F winner France in the round of 16, with both matches taking place on Tuesday.

"World Cup NOW" crew — Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Melissa Ortiz, Kate Gill and Karina LeBlanc — discussed the importance of Morocco's win on Thursday and shared whether or not they're concerned for Colombia after its showing ahead of the round of 16.

Conrad: "Morocco, after losing the first game 6-0 to Germany, has come back to win the last two games 1-0. They just made history after being the first Arab nation to ever qualify for a Women's World Cup. Now, it's the first Arab nation to ever make it to the knockout rounds of a Women's World Cup. The history being made by Morocco in the men's and women's sides has been absolutely incredible in the last seven, eight months in the beautiful game.

"Look at how much it means to Reynald Pedros, the coach who took over after leaving Lyon where he won two women's Champions League trophies. What he's masterminded in a short time is nothing short of amazing. They wanted to host the African Cup of Nations because they thought it would give them a better chance to qualify. And it was all hoping to get in. They got in. Now, they've proved they are the real deal."

Gill: "It's very much [impressive]. They are debutants too and it's a very big stage that you're playing on. There's a lot of riding on it and to kind of settle in [is impressive]."

Osborne: "Looking at [Germany's and Morocco's reactions side-by-side], we're able to see both the highest of highs and lowest of lows. You have one extreme next to another. You've got one of the best teams ever to play the game that have gone to every knockout round ever in a Women's World Cup and a powerhouse. Then, you've got a debutant team that against all odds is experiencing their first knockout round. It can't be any more drastic. How incredible are these scenes?"

Conrad: "Are you worried that [Colombia is going into the knockout stage with a loss]?'

LeBlanc: "This is why I think, you're coming off and the momentum is like, ‘Ehhh,’ and then you've got the Jamaicans who are ‘Feel the rhythm! Feel the rise!’ They're coming and they're ready. We've talked about the motivation. Obviously, both of these teams have the motivation of inspiring a country and the countries are behind them. But [Jamica] is coming in now and just having that feel of the weight is off of them and the light is in front of them.

"I just think this is a match that's going to be an absolute battle. It's going to be Linda [Caicedo] vs. Bunny [Shaw] and all of those big things. Yellow vs. Yellow and the energy of the crowd. It's everything you want it to be.

"That's the only reason I side with Jamaica, and I hate to say it because this is a matchup for someone who was cheering for Jamaica, is that it's anyone's game."

Ortiz: "I'm glad that the Morocco-Colombia match ended up like this. It was a slap of reality. They came in super confident, obviously, on a high after upsetting Germany. But I do think that this Morocco game humbled them. They definitely have to work on some things so that they can perform well against a very motivated and on a high Jamaica."

