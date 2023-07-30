World Cup 2023 top plays: Morocco grabs early lead vs. South Korea 1-0
South Korea took the field for the second time in its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against Morocco at Coopers Stadium in Hindmarsh, South Australia on Sunday (live on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
According to FIFA, South Korea is the No. 17 ranked team in the world, while first-time entrant Morocco is ranked No. 72. Morocco was seeking its first goal as well as its first win in World Cup play.
Follow our live coverage below!
20': South Korea nearly tied it!
The Taegeuk Ladies very nearly tied the match with a kick that was missed just wide to the left from right in front of the net.
8': Morocco kept making history!
6': GOAL! Morocco with its first goal in its World Cup history!
Ibtissam Jraïdi headed a cross into the box to give Morocco its first goal in its World Cup history and the 1-0 lead.
Ibtissam Jraïdi
1': History officially made!
PREGAME
Prediction time
The "World Cup NOW" crew offered their predictions on the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
History made
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
The broadcast team of John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin previewed the pivotal match for each side.
Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
