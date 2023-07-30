FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup 2023 top plays: Morocco grabs early lead vs. South Korea 1-0 Updated Jul. 30, 2023 12:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

South Korea took the field for the second time in its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against Morocco at Coopers Stadium in Hindmarsh, South Australia on Sunday (live on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

According to FIFA, South Korea is the No. 17 ranked team in the world, while first-time entrant Morocco is ranked No. 72. Morocco was seeking its first goal as well as its first win in World Cup play.

Follow our live coverage below!

South Korea vs. Morocco

20': South Korea nearly tied it!

The Taegeuk Ladies very nearly tied the match with a kick that was missed just wide to the left from right in front of the net.

8': Morocco kept making history!

6': GOAL! Morocco with its first goal in its World Cup history!

Ibtissam Jraïdi headed a cross into the box to give Morocco its first goal in its World Cup history and the 1-0 lead.

Morocco's Ibtissam Jraidi scores goal vs. Republic of Korea in 6' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Morocco's Ibtissam Jraidi scoring a goal against Republic of Korea in the 6' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

Ibtissam Jraïdi

1': History officially made!

PREGAME

Prediction time

History made

Setting the stage

