Alex Morgan USWNT star Alex Morgan gets Statue of Liberty treatment ahead of World Cup Published Jun. 27, 2023 8:36 p.m. ET

If the United States women's national team does the unprecedented and becomes the first team of any gender to win three straight FIFA Women's World Cups, Alex Morgan will be part of it.

Morgan was one of the key players and most recognizable faces of the USWNT squads that won the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups, and is set to play a big role once again in the 2023 version of the event.

To commemorate her massive impact on the USWNT and women's soccer as a whole in the U.S., FOX Sports presented Morgan with a "miniature" Statue of Liberty replica — in her likeness.

"Alex is the representative of this incredible dynasty," FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi said.

Morgan herself seemed to love the statue.

"It's cute, it's taller than me for sure," a beaming Morgan said. "It's so real. We should pack that in our suitcases and take it with us."

Morgan and her teammates may not be able to take the "Alex of Liberty" with them to Austrailia and New Zealand, but you can catch all their games in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App, starting with their match July 21 at 9 p.m. ET against Vietnam.

