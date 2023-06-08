USWNT double-header: Women's World Cup Moment No. 42
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
Heading the ball is a commonplace in soccer, whether it's to score a goal, make a pass or clear the ball.
Heading the ball to assist a goal that's headed in? That's less common, but that's exactly what Brandi Chastian and Cindy Parlow Cone linked up to do at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup in the United States.
In front of a home crowd, Chastain headed the ball into the box to Parlow Cone, who crushed the ball into the back of the net with a powerful diving header. It was the USWNT's sixth goal in a 7-1 thrashing of Nigeria in the group stage. The U.S. scored at least three goals in all three of its group stage wins.
The USWNT's goal-fest continued until the final, in which it was shutout by China in regulation and extra time. Fortunately for the U.S., it won the penalty shootout and lifted its second World Cup trophy.
