USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Odds, time, TV, how to watch - 2023 Gold Cup

The United States Men's National Team is looking to close out Group A play of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a victory on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trinidad and Tobago is aiming to pull off a huge upset to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

The teams will meet at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the match can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Let's take a look at the USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago match from a gambling perspective, with odds from FOX Bet:

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago (7 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

United States: -909 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Trinidad and Tobago: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Draw: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 3.5

Over: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Jesús Ferreira scored the ultimate hat trick to lead USMNT to victory against Saint Kitts & Nevis USMNT's Jesús Ferreira scored a hat trick to secure their win against Saint Kitts & Nevis.

The USMNT is tied with Jamaica for first place in Group A with four points in two matches, while Trinidad and Tobago is in third place with one victory.

But Trinidad and Tobago can still qualify for the quarterfinals if they pull off the huge upset over the U.S.

USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira leads the tournament in goals with three. Midfielder Djorđje Mihailović leads the Gold Cup in points with four.

