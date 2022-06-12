UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Croatia, pick 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Defending World Cup and Nations League champion France desperately is seeking its first win at the Nations League as Les Bleus play host to Croatia in a Group A1 match.

The game — a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final — kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET Monday at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, just north of Paris. The match can be seen on FS1.

Let's jump into how to bet the France-Croatia match — moneyline, draw, over/ under total odds and a best bet from our expert.

Croatia and France played to a 1-1 draw when the countries met on June 6 in Split, Croatia. Andrej Kramaric scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to earn the point for Croatia.

Croatia has a record of 1 -1-1 for four points, tied for second in Group A1 with Austria. France is in fourth at 0-1-2 (two points). Denmark leads Group A1 at 2-1-0 (six points).

Let's take a look at the betting odds for the big rematch.

France vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m. ET Monday, FS1 (odds via FOX Bet)*

France: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total)

Croatia: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)



Over/under total goals — 2.5

Over: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)



Both teams to score

Yes: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

No: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Notable prop bets

France to win or draw and both teams to score: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Croatia to win or draw and both teams to score: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

France to score in both halves and both teams score in the match: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

France's Kylian Mbappe to score first: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

France's Karim Benzema to score last: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Croatia's Ante Budimir to score first: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

France's Antoine Griezmann and Kingsley Coman both to score: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric and France's Karim Benzema both to score: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Croatia's Josip Brekalo to score last: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Croatia's Luka Modric to score and Croatia to win: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 6/12/2022

Croatia vs. France slow start, wild finish ends in 1-1 draw I UEFA Nations League Croatia and France UEFA Nations League matchup ended in a 1-1 draw. Adrien Rabiot scored in the 52nd minute for France, but a foul in the box led to a Croatia penalty kick converted by Andrej Kramaric.

France has an impressive record against Croatia, winning six of the nine matches played between the two teams. Croatia is 0-6-3 against France.

France is 3-0-1 in its past four meetings against Croatia with an 11-6 edge in goals scored in that span.

France is expected to get a boost from the return of Kylian Mbappe, who hurt his knee in the opener against Denmark, and Karim Benzema, the Ballon d'Or candidate who did not play in the first match against Croatia. Benzema scored a La Liga-best 27 goals for Real Madrid this season.

FOX Sports soccer expert Doug McIntyre said the return of Mbappe and Benzema should give France enough firepower to get a much-needed win.

"With the Stade de France hosting the rematch between these teams, it’s hard to see Croatia walking away with a point this time, let alone all three," McIntyre said.

PICK: France (-213 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $14.69 total) to win outright

So are you betting on favored France or underdog Croatia? Head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers now!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.