Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham returning to US to play Chelsea in July
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham returning to US to play Chelsea in July

Updated Mar. 8, 2024

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham is headed back to the United States.

The low-level Welsh club which has gained global recognition after being bought by Hollywood duo Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will play English Premier League side Chelsea on July 24 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Wrexham also played Chelsea plus Manchester United on an offseason U.S. tour last year.

Reynolds and McElhenney have transformed the fortunes of Wrexham, which was a down-on-its-luck non-league team before their investment. Players and staff have become crossover stars thanks to the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham."

On the field, Wrexham won promotion to the English fourth division last season. It is challenging for a second successive promotion this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

