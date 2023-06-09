Ri Un-suk from distance: Women's World Cup Moment No. 43
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament's 32-year history.
North Korea advanced to the knockout stage of the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup in China despite only winning one game and losing its final group stage match thanks in large part to Ri Un-suk's wonder goal against Sweden.
After a cheeky rapid free-kick that gave Ri Un-suk plenty of space to operate on the wing, she carried the ball toward the edge of the box, where four Swedish defenders were waiting, and struck the ball with power.
That goal wasn't the difference between a win and a loss for North Korea, but it did make a difference in the goal differential column, which is what ultimately put North Korea through to the round of 16 over Sweden.
