FIFA Women's World Cup Philippines-Switzerland, Spain-Costa Rica predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jul. 20, 2023 11:13 a.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway!

That means fans and bettors are in for an exciting few weeks of incredible competition — and you can watch all the action on FOX/FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets for these tilts throughout the tournament.

Basically, if I see an edge, I'll share it.

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of wagers I'm making for the second day of the tournament.

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m. ET Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Philippines/Switzerland Under 3.5 goals (-172)

I just don’t see many goals being scored in this match. Switzerland is clearly the better side, but in six matches this year, they have scored only five goals, and three came in a match against Zambia.

It may be a little pricey for some at -172, but I’m always willing to pay for an extra insurance goal. If you’re feeling a little more daring, you can go Under 2.5 at a better price (+156).

PICK: Philippines/Switzerland -172 Under 3.5 goals (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app

Spain -4.5 vs. Costa Rica (-130)

With Alexia Putellas, Esther Gonzalez and a cast of others, there is no shortage of goal-scoring options for Spain. While it wasn’t the strongest qualifying group, La Roja ripped through the group to the tune of 53-0, and is far too deep and talented for Costa Rica.

Depending on your appetite to lay a price (that’s something I have no issue doing when I feel it’s a bet very likely to hit), the "No" on BTTS (Both Teams To Score) is -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total). Short of a penalty or a fluky own goal, how is Costa Rica scoring?

Spain wins easily.

PICK: Spain -130 to win by more than 4.5 goals (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Keep checking FOX Sports as I'll be giving my best bets throughout the Women's World Cup!

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

share