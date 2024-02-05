English Premier League Man United, Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez out for at least 8 weeks with knee injury Published Feb. 5, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be out for at least eight weeks after sustaining knee ligament damage, the club said on Monday.

The Argentina international was injured on Sunday during a 3-0 win against West Ham in the English Premier League. He addressed the injury in a social media post on Monday.

United said he suffered medial collateral ligament damage to his right knee. He is not expected to require surgery.

Martinez had only just returned to action last month after undergoing surgery on his right foot for a metatarsal injury in October. He was three months out.

Martinez came off in the 71st minute against West Ham at Old Trafford after appearing to twist his knee when challenging for the ball with Vladimir Coufal. Martinez attempted to continue after treatment but fell to the ground again and was helped off the field.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

